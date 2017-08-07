A’s rally with 5 runs in eighth to stun Angels, 11-10

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The game kept wearing on, slowly and seemingly out of reach for the Oakland Athletics. They had lost a two-run lead and trailed by five after six innings.

The young A’s were far from unnerved.

“The way the game was going, it didn’t seem like it was out of reach the whole time,” said Oakland’s Chad Pinder. “I didn’t get that vibe at all in the dugout. We just kept trying to put together good at-bats, and that’s what everyone did.”

Never more than in the eighth inning, when the A’s scored five times with two outs to stun the Los Angeles Angels 11-10 on Sunday afternoon in a game that took 4 hours, 12 minutes, the longest nine-inning home game in franchise history.

“The A’s came back and got this one,” said Angels manager Mike Scioscia. “Give them credit.”

Khris Davis hit a three-run homer off reliever Blake Parker to ignite the Oakland comeback in the eighth. Parker had not allowed a run in 27 consecutive appearances at home.

After Ryon Healy doubled, the Angels went to Bud Norris (1-5), but the closer gave up a run-scoring single to Pinder, a double to Matt Chapman and then a two-run single to Bruce Maxwell.

“That was incredible,” said Oakland starter Sean Manaea. “I’ve never really seen anything like it.”

Josh Smith (2-0) picked up the win in relief. Blake Treinen, Oakland’s seventh reliever, earned his fifth overall save and second with the A’s.

“There’s no quit,” said A’s manager Bob Melvin. “We’ve talked about this group for a while. They like to play. You persevere, you battle through and give yourself a chance at the end.

“That was an all-around team win.”

Oakland hammered the Angels with 18 hits, including three home runs and seven doubles. The A’s got a three-run homer from Mark Canha, a solo shot from Pinder and the three-run blast from Davis, his 29th of the season. Pinder had a career-high four hits.

SQUANDERED OFFENSE

The Angels wasted a 12-hit attack that included solo home runs from Mike Trout and Yunel Escobar, three hits from Kole Calhoun and three runs batted in from catcher Juan Graterol.

Trout’s home run in the third was his 22nd of the season and left him with 999 career hits.

YOUTH SERVED

The A’s roster is littered with young players who have spent time in the minors this season. But as has become something of an annual Oakland event, trades have scurried veterans and presented an opening to a new wave of talent.

“They’re just getting an opportunity and want to play,” Melvin said. “They’re trying to earn their keep here at the big-league level.”

MAXWELL DELIVERS

The catcher was mired in a 1-for-19 slump when he stepped up to deliver his go-ahead hit.

“Bruce had to sit back there for four-plus hours and stay in the game mentally,” Melvin said. “Hard to do when you’re struggling. And he comes up with his best at-bat in weeks.”

Further testing Maxwell was a particularly hot Sunday afternoon.

“It was like sitting in the oven on Thanksgiving,” Maxwell said.

NEEDED RELIEF

The A’s bullpen struggled for most of the season, but after Oakland took its 11-10 lead, the Angels loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. This time reliever Santiago Casilla struck out pinch-hitter Luis Valbuena to end the threat.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Played with a 23-man roster. Outfielder Matt Joyce was serving the second day of his two-game suspension for using an anti-gay slur, and with first baseman Yonder Alonso traded in the morning to the Mariners, Oakland did not have enough time to call up Matt Olson.

Angels: Left-hander Andrew Heaney made a fifth rehab appearance and appears close to being activated. Heaney had Tommy John surgery in July 2016 and was originally expected to miss this entire season. … Outfielder Cameron Maybin (right knee sprain) rejoined the team after two rehab games and could be activated Monday. … RHP Matt Shoemaker will undergo surgery to repair nerve damage in his right forearm Tuesday in Los Angeles. The Angels said the recovery could be about 12 weeks. … Escobar left the game in the seventh with a right intercostal strain.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Right-hander Kendall Graveman (2-3) is scheduled to open a two-game series against the Mariners on Tuesday in Oakland. He is 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA at home.

Angels: Right-hander JC Ramirez, a career reliever until this season, is scheduled to make his 22nd start in the opener of a three-game series against the Orioles in Anaheim. Ramirez (10-9) did not allow a run in a career-high eight innings in his last start against the Phillies.

