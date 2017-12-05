AP source: Taggart to be next Florida State football coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation says Willie Taggart has agreed to become Florida State’s next football coach.

The person says Taggart has called a team meeting to inform his Oregon players he is heading to Tallahassee to replace Jimbo Fisher. Florida State. The person spoke to The Associated

Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because neither school had announced the move.

Sports Illustrated first reported Florida State had hired Taggart.

The 41-year old Bradenton native coached at South Florida for four seasons before going to Oregon. Fisher resigned Friday to accept the opening at Texas A&M.

Taggart has a 47-50 career record, including 7-5 this season, but is known as a rebuilder. Florida State is 6-6 this season and will face Southern Mississippi in the Dec. 27 Independence Bowl.

