AP source: Free agent LB Zach Brown meeting with Dolphins

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says free agent linebacker Zach Brown is visiting with the Miami Dolphins.

The person confirmed the meeting to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the Dolphins have not commented.

Brown led the Bills last season with 149 tackles. He also had four sacks, one interception, 11 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. The five-year veteran spent his first four seasons with the Titans.

Brown met last week with the Raiders, but they signed former Dolphins linebacker Jelani Jenkins on Monday.

