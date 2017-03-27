AP source: Dolphins’ Ross interested in moving Miami Open

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the discussions says Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is interested in moving the Miami Open tennis tournament to the team’s stadium complex, and there have been talks regarding his proposal.

The person confirmed the discussions to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the tournament and Dolphins have not commented.

The person said Ross wouldn’t buy the tournament, but would invest in a tennis center on stadium grounds because he wants to keep the event in South Florida.

The tournament has been held since 1987 on the island of Key Biscayne near downtown Miami. But the event’s future has been in question since a 2015 appeals court decision that prevents upgrades to that complex.

There has been speculation for more than a year that the tournament might relocate.

