AP Source: Bogdanovic agrees to 2-year deal with Pacers

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Washington Wizards have renounced the rights to free agent Bojan Bogdanovic so he could agree to a two-year, $21 million deal with the Pacers.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because it had not yet been announced.

Just hours before the deal was reached, Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard hinted that a major signing could occur before the end of the weekend.

Bogdanovic is considered one of Europe’s top shooters.

He could contribute immediately now after four-time All-Star Paul George was traded from Indiana to Oklahoma City.

