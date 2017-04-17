American Airlines drops charter flights for Dolphins, other teams

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - According to Forbes magazine, American Airlines has announced that they will no longer provide chartered flights for six NFL teams, including the Miami Dolphins.

Other teams to be dropped include the Arizona Cardinals, the Baltimore Ravens, the Indianapolis Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers, during the 2017-2018 season.

Forbes said the company decided to end the agreements due to a sufficient lack of aircraft. “After careful evaluation, we are reducing the number of charter operations for 2017 to ensure we have the right aircraft available for our passenger operation,” said American spokeswoman Lakeesha Brown, according to Forbes.

Forbes said American Airlines will continue to transport the Carolina Panthers, the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s unknown why American Airlines chose these particular teams, but for the three teams that will still receive chartered flights, Forbes speculates that the high amount of activity American Airlines receives in the teams’ home towns may have influenced the decision in keeping them onboard.

