Altuve out of Astros’ lineup a day after collision

CLEVELAND (AP) — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is out of the starting lineup Wednesday night, a day after colliding with a teammate in the outfield.

Altuve crashed into right fielder Teoscar Hernandez while the two were chasing a popup in the eighth inning of Houston’s 4-2 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Altuve walked off the field under his own power, and manager A.J. Hinch said last season’s AL batting champion banged up his left shoulder.

Hernandez was carted off the field with a bruised left leg. He had been called up from Triple-A Fresno earlier Tuesday to replace outfielder Jake Marisnick, who was placed on the seven-day concussion list.

Outfielder George Springer didn’t start for the third straight game because of a strained left hamstring. He replaced Hernandez after the collision.

Marwin Gonzalez is playing second base Wednesday night and batting ninth.

