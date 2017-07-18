Altidore, Valeri among 13 players added to MLS All-Star team

Thirteen players including Toronto’s Jozy Altidore and Portland’s Diego Valeri have been added to Major League Soccer’s All-Star team for the Aug. 2 game against Real Madrid in Chicago.

Two commissioner’s picks and 11 players named by All-Star coach Veljko Paunovic were added Tuesday to the fan selections to represent the league at the game at Soldier Field.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber selected Kellyn Acosta of FC Dallas and Dom Dwyer of Sporting Kansas City.

Among the other players selected by Paunovic were Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei, Fire midfielder Dax McCarty and Galaxy defender Jelle Van Damme.

The overall roster includes 16 repeat All-Stars and eight newcomers. Thirteen teams are represented.

The additional players with team affiliation:

Goalkeeper: Frei (Seattle Sounders FC).

Defenders: Hernán Grana (FC Dallas), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Johan Kappelhof (Chicago Fire), Michael Parkhurst (Atlanta United), Van Damme (LA Galaxy).

Midfielders: Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy), McCarty (Chicago Fire), Ignacio Piatti (Montreal Impact), Valeri (Portland Timbers).

