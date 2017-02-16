Aldridge, Leonard help Spurs rout short-handed Magic, 107-79

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points and Kawhi Leonard added 22, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 107-79 victory over the short-handed Orlando Magic Wednesday night.

San Antonio’s frontcourt took advantage of a Magic team that was down a key player after newly acquired swingman Terrence Ross was unable to suit up because Serge Ibaka did not complete his physical in time. The Magic sent Ibaka to Toronto for Ross and a first-round draft pick on Tuesday.

Without the personnel to match up against San Antonio (43-13), the Magic were in trouble. The Spurs found mismatches all night and won their second straight heading into the All-Star break.

San Antonio is in the middle of playing eight consecutive road games, with the final two on tap after the break.

