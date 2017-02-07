49ers officially name younger Shanahan head coach

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have officially hired Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their new head coach more than a month after firing Chip Kelly after just one season.

The 49ers settled on Shanahan a couple weeks ago but had to wait until Monday to sign him to a contract because the Falcons made it to the Super Bowl.

Kyle is the son of legendary Denver and Washington head coach Mike Shanahan, who’s been out of football since leaving Washington’s football team three years ago.

