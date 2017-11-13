49ers Marquise Goodwin scores emotional touchdown hours after losing unborn son

(WSVN) - It was an emotional reaction for San Fransisco 49er’s Marquise Goodwin after he caught an 83-yard touchdown pass. Only later did fans learn the heartbreaking reason why.

Video shows Goodwin blowing a kiss to the sky as he crossed the goal line. He then dropped to his knees in the end zone as he made the sign of the cross.

Hours earlier, Goodwin and his wife, Morgan, endured unimaginable pain. The couple lost their unborn son around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, after complications forced a premature birth.

“Unfortunately, we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am,” Goodwin wrote in an Instagram post. “The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she (Morgan) has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family.”

KTVU reports that Goodwin quickly left the locker room and stadium after the game.

