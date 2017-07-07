2017 MLB All-Star Fan Fest opens its doors to public

MIAMI (WSVN) - The MLB All-Star Fan Fest officially opened to the public, Friday morning.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony included former Miami Marlin and MLB All-Star Ambassador Jeff Conine, alongside Tony Perez. The 2017 Fan Fest opened its doors at the Miami Beach Convention Center, located at 1901 Convention Center Drive, at 9 a.m..

The Fan Fest includes the world’s largest baseball exhibit, along with a collection of MLB trophies like the World Series trophy and Negro League displays.

There will also be displays by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and a Hometown Heroes exhibit.

The hours are Friday through Monday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Tuesday, the Fan Fest will last from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.