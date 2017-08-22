Toyota Revolutionizing EV Vehicles and Hybrid Vehicles

Toyota continues to dominate the market for electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles. Toyota is consistently discovering new ways to innovate ideas and make the best product on the road. They have dedicated valuable resources and time to the production of solid-state batteries for EV vehicles. Solid-state batteries could revolutionize the EV vehicle market by decreasing charging time to minutes and increasing driving range significantly. In addition, solid-state batteries can improve safety by decreasing the risk of fire and being more durable in cold weather since electrolytes cannot freeze.

The energy stored and charging time are two of the largest shortcomings associated with EV vehicles today. Most electric vehicles have lithium-ion batteries that use conventional semi-liquid technology. Toyota’s new sold-state battery plans to use solid electrolyte technology. Solid-state batteries have the capability to store more energy and charge faster.

The normal range for current EV vehicles is about 185-250 miles. They usually need about 20-30 minutes to recharge. Toyota’s goal is to have their new solid-state battery recharge within minutes. China, home of the world’s largest auto market, is where Toyota reportedly plans to begin mass-production of EV’s. Production could begin as soon as 2019. The development is costly and requires a highly skilled production team. Toyota has proven its manufacturing excellence throughout the years and feels confident about proving their ability again with solid-state batteries.

Other automotive companies are expected to invest in developing solid-state batteries and more efficient EV vehicles in the coming years. Their expected production launch should be within the next 10 years. Toyota has been ahead and plans to stay ahead of other manufactures developing EV and hybrid vehicles.

Toyota’s Mirai FCV vehicle received a 2016 World Green Car Award from World Car Awards.

Toyota has been developing hybrid and FCV vehicles over the years and currently offers six 2017 hybrid and FCV models:

2017 RAV4 Hybrid starting at $29.030 (34/30 est. MPG)

2017 Highlander Hybrid starting at $36,270 (30/28 est. MPG)

2017 Prius Prime starting at $27,100 (54/133 est. MPG/MPGe)

2017 Prius starting at $24,685 (54/50 est. MPG)

2017 Prius v starting at $26,675 (43/39 est. MPG)

In 2018 three models will be added to the Toyota hybrid and FCV lineup:

2018 Camry Hybrid starting at $27,800 (51/53 est. MPG)

2018 Avalon Hybrid starting at $37,500 (40/39 est. MPG)

2018 Prius c starting at $20,630 (48/43 est. MPG)

