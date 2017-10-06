2018 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport Debut: America’s Elite Full-Size Pickup Truck

Toyota is excited to release the performance packed full-size pickup truck the 2018 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport. Since 1999 the Toyota Tundra has been one of the most reliable full-size pickup trucks on the market. In 2014 the interior and exterior design was revamped to include features such as enhanced fenders, a larger front grille, and a bold rear end. Toyota strives to innovate the most advanced technology, produce the most reliable vehicles, and always find ways to achieve the ultimate customer satisfaction with their vehicles and service. If you are looking for a powerful, rugged, overly capable, and amazingly comfortable full-size pickup truck the 2018 Tundra TRD Sport was built for you.

Unleashed Performance

The 2018 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport offers unleashed performance, advanced technology features, and dynamic styling. Most upper trim levels of the Toyota Tundra, including the 2018 TRD Sport, deliver 381-hp and 401 lb-ft of torque that is generated by a 5.7L V8 engine. The TRD Sport trim can be differentiated from other trim levels of the Toyota Tundra with advanced features such as:

– 20” alloy wheels

– Sport-tuned suspension

– Bilstein® dampers

– Heavy built hood scoop

– High-performance sway bars

Elite 2018 TRD Sport Design

The Toyota trucks and SUVs with the TRD (Toyota Racing Development) Sport trim take the off-road, rugged, and tough Toyota truck and SUV reputation to the next level. The 2018 Tundra TRD Sport is perhaps one of the toughest in the line up. The 2018 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport offers unique features such as a heavy built hood scoop and more, such as:

– LED headlights with black bezels

– Black mesh grille

– 20” black accent finish wheels

Toyota Safety Sense™ P (TSS-P)

Keeping you and your family safe on the road is one of Toyota’s number one priorities. The 2018 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport is equipped with Toyota’s TSS-P. TSS-P was created for mid to large-size Toyota vehicles to help keep drivers, passengers, and pedestrians out of harms way. TSS-P improves safety by raising the driver’s awareness and helping the driver keep better tabs on their surroundings.

Toyota Safety Sense highlights five driver assistance elements:

– Pre-Collision System

– Lane Departure Alert

– Automatic High Beams

– Pedestrian Detection Function feature with the Pre-Collision System

– Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Ready to get the best deal on the debut of the 2018 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport? Contact Kendall Toyota to learn more today!