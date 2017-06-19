Zoo in Prague welcomes five baby cheetahs

(WSVN) - A zoo in Prague showed off five adorable new additions as they announced the birth of their cheetah cubs.

The cubs, 3 boys and 2 girls, were born last month and are progressing well, zoo officials said.

The cubs are on course to make their debut to visitors later this summer.

Cheetahs have called the Prague Zoo home since 1933. A total of 64 cubs have been born there since.

