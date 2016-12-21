YouTube personality kicked off Delta flight after speaking Arabic

MIAMI (WSVN) - YouTube star and personality Adam Saleh was kicked off a Delta Airlines flight after reportedly speaking Arabic to his mother on the phone, he claimed.

Saleh, a 23-year-old actor and rapper from New York, was on a flight with another friend, who he called “Slim,” and said in a video that he was escorted off the flight for speaking Arabic.

Warning: The tweet below contains a video with language some may find offensive

We got kicked out of a @Delta airplane because I spoke Arabic to my mom on the phone and with my friend slim… WTFFFFFFFF please spread pic.twitter.com/P5dQCE0qos — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 21, 2016

A Delta spokesperson released a statement shortly after the video went viral. “Two customers were removed from this flight and later rebooked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort. We’re conducting a full review to understand what transpired. We are taking allegations of discrimination very seriously; our culture requires treating others with respect.”

According to Saleh’s Twitter, both him and his friend were brought through a security check after they were questioned by police. Afterwards, the two were put onto another flight headed to New York City.

