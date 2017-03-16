Young girl passes away after her body rejects transplanted heart

PHOENIX (WSVN) — A young girl whose heart transplant story went viral three years ago has sadly passed away.

Five-year-old Jordan Drake warmed hearts around the world in 2013 after she received a heart from a 7-month-old boy named Lukas, who died from being abused by his babysitter’s boyfriend.

Lukas’ mother, Heather Clark, said she didn’t think twice about donating her son’s organs in order to save another child. An emotional photo of Clark listening to her son’s heartbeat inside Jordan’s chest quickly went viral.

But Fox 10 reports Jordan passed away Monday, after her family said Jordan’s body rejected her transplanted heart. She had been hospitalized for nearly a month while doctors had been talking about placing her back on the transplant list.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help cover medical expenses.

