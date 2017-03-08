Young cancer survivors recreate 2014 viral photo

(WSVN) - An Oklahoma photographer shared a happy update of three young cancer survivors.

Lora Scantling’s photo of three little girls fighting cancer went viral back in 2014. Then, she posted on Facebook to ask if anyone knew any girls battling the disease, since she wanted to spread awareness with a photo project.

Scantling was put in touch with Rylie, Rheann, and Ainsley. The three girls did not know each other at the time, but quickly became close friends.

“They walked in and saw each other and knew they were all in this together,” Scantling recalled. “It was amazing to see.”

Rylie, then 3 years old, was suffering from kidney cancer, while 4-year-old Ainsley was fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Six-year-old Rheann was in the worst shape then, Scantling said, battling brain cancer.

“She was still extremely sick and her future was very unknown at the first session,” Scantling said.

The photo of the three girls hugging each other quickly spread when Scantling first posted it 3 years ago with the caption, “Sometimes strength comes in knowing that you are not alone!”

The three girls have since reunited each year. This year’s photo shows the girls, who are all now cancer-free, recreating their first portrait.

“We plan on doing it every year as long as the girls and the world want us to,” Scantling said. “They are part of my extended family!”

Scantling said all three girls are doing well, but Rheann still has side effects from chemotherapy.

