You can now buy Girl Scout cookies on Amazon

(WSVN) - Girl Scouts may no longer be selling their tempting cookies outside of your local Publix this time of year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stock up on your favorite Girl Scout cookies all year-long.

According to a thorough investigation by PopSugar, Girl Scout cookies are now available for purchase on Amazon, and even better, on Amazon Prime.

All of your favorite flavors, including Samoas, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and even S’mores, are available online in a plethora of sizes and bundles.

Although a little bit pricier than your average $5 box purchased directly from a Girl Scout cookie booth, when that craving hits, spending $10 is worth it.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.