You can now buy a keg full of ranch dressing

(WSVN) - Ever wish you could always have ranch dressing on tap? Now you can.

Flavour Gallery is selling a keg of Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing – yes, really.

The keg is 9.7 inches tall, and holds five liters of the creamy dressing.

"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should"… #ranch #keg @doobrowne 😂 pic.twitter.com/NvSJv7D69m — Miranda Lynn (@MirandaLynnGood) November 7, 2017

The company says the keg has a special coating inside that keeps the ranch dressing fresh and meets FDA specifications.

Those who buy the keg, which costs $50, will even get a year’s supply of dressing.

Kegs are available for pre-order, and will start shipping in early December.

