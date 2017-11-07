You can now buy a keg full of ranch dressing

(WSVN) - Ever wish you could always have ranch dressing on tap? Now you can.
Flavour Gallery is selling a keg of Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing – yes, really.
The keg is 9.7 inches tall, and holds five liters of the creamy dressing.
The company says the keg has a special coating inside that keeps the ranch dressing fresh and meets FDA specifications.
Those who buy the keg, which costs $50, will even get a year’s supply of dressing.
Kegs are available for pre-order, and will start shipping in early December.
