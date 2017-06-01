Xbox Game Pass offers hundreds of games, downloading instead of streaming

(WSVN) - Fans of Xbox — old and new — will be able to dive into a large video game catalog, Thursday, that can be digitally delivered to your fingertips, all for $10.

According to Microsoft, their “Xbox Game Pass” program boasts over 100 games that have no limitations on how often users can play, for only $9.99 a month.

The biggest difference between Game Pass and Playstation Now? Xbox One users can download the games instead of streaming them, which has cause plenty of issues in the past.

Some of the bigger Xbox titles, from the days of the 360 and more recent One, will be available. Titles such as:

Halo 5: Guardians

Bioshock Infinite

NBA 2K16

Gears of War 3

Viva Piñata: TIP

Mad Max

Borderlands

According to Kotaku, Microsoft told them the Game Pass library will be updated monthly and some games may leave the program. Users will have access to every game included in Game Pass as long as they are included in the library and the subscription is not canceled.

Working on a video taking a critical look at @Xbox game pass, but I have to say first impressions are: WOW THIS ROCKS.

Very pro consumer. — Boogie2988 (@Boogie2988) May 26, 2017

Xbox’s official website states their Game Pass program can be canceled at any time and can be tried for free during their 14-day trial for Xbox Live Gold Members.

