Wyoming Senate approves abortion ultrasound bill

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Senate has passed a bill that would require doctors to offer an ultrasound to women seeking abortions.

The bill passed in a consent list Monday goes back to the House to consider a change the Senate made. Senators removed a provision requiring a doctor to obtain a signed confidential statement from the woman that she was offered an ultrasound.

Senators postponed a final vote Monday on another abortion bill, one that would make it a felony to sell, transfer or distribute tissue or cells from an aborted fetus.

The Wyoming Medical Society worries the bill would prohibit analysis of miscarried fetuses to determine why the miscarriage occurred.

Sheila Bush with the medical society tells the Casper Star-Tribune an amendment could address the group’s concerns.

