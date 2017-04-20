Wounded vets steal the spotlight at Boston Marathon

While Kenyan runners may have won the Boston Marathon, several wounded veterans won the hearts of Americans as they crossed the finish line.

Marine Staff Sgt. Jose Luis Sanchez lost the lower part of his leg after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan. But that didn’t stop him from running the prestigious race, carrying an American flag for the entire 26.2 miles.

And it wasn’t just any flag. Sanchez had many of his fellow soldiers who served with him in Afghanistan sign it for his marathon run.

“I want to recognize veterans and everyone who thinks they can’t do something,” Sanchez told Fox News.

And he was not the only veteran who represented the armed services with pride. Earl Granville served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for 9 years before losing his leg to a roadside bomb that hit his vehicle in Afghanistan.

Like Sanchez, Granville refused to let his injury keep him from staying active. According to Fox News, he has competed in multiple marathons in Boston, New York, Chicago, and Detroit, all with a hand bike.

However, this time around, Granville decided to walk. And as he and his race partner approached the finish line, he picked her up and carried her across while she waved an American flag.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker captured yet another moving scene at the race: several members of the military working together to carry an injured runner across the finish line.