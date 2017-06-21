Would-be robber beaten up by homeowner after kicking in home’s door

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WSVN) — A man who reportedly broke into a home in North Carolina got quite a beating, courtesy of the resident inside.

Carolina Beach Police said the homeowner called 911 to report someone breaking into his home around 9 p.m. Saturday, WECT reports.

By the time officers arrived, they found the suspect, 28-year-old John Alexander Bracken, laying in the front yard.

Police said Bracken had kicked in the home’s front door, only to find the owner inside.

The victim didn’t know Bracken, and started beating him up to defend his property.

The homeowner was uninjured in the incident, but the same cannot be said for Bracken.

Police charged Bracken with first-degree burglary, injury to real property, and injury to personal property.

