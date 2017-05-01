World’s largest Starbucks to open in Chicago

(WSVN) - If you’re powerless to resist the pull of Starbucks, get ready to visit Chicago, which will soon be home to the coffee chain’s largest location in the world.

Fox 32 reports that Starbucks is planning to open a “Starbucks Reserve Rostery” in 2019 on Chicago’s “Magnificent Mile.”

The Chicago Roastery will be third such location in the U.S. A Seattle location opened in 2014, while a New York Roastery is scheduled to open next year. The company also has plans for international locations, including Shanghai, Milan, and Tokyo.

Chicago’s store will be four-stories tall, and at 43,000 feet will make it the largest Starbucks location in the world. The company promises that its Roastery will be a “full sensorial coffee environment” with roasting, multiple brewing methods, and rare small-batch coffees from across the globe.

The Windy City has had a long-standing love affair with the coffee giant; Chicago was the first city to open a Starbucks location outside of Seattle 30 years ago, according to Fox 32.

