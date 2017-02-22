Woman’s warning about finding shirt on car windshield goes viral

(WSVN) - A woman’s warning about parking lot safety is going viral.

Ashley Hardacre says she works at a mall in Michigan. As she left work to go to her car, she noticed a flannel shirt on her windshield.

“There were two cars near me and one was running so I immediately felt uneasy and knew I couldn’t get out to get it off,” she wrote. “I used my windshield wipers to try to get them off but the shirt was completely wrapped around my wiper blade.”

Hardacre said she had heard about people finding items under their windshield wipers in an attempt to get women out of their cars, so she decided to drive off with the shirt still on her car.

She said she instead drove off, waiting to pull over to a safe place to remove the shirt from under the wiper.

“I don’t know why the shirt was on my car but it had to have been intentional the way it was put on there,” Hardacre said. “It definitely frightened me a little bit.”

Her post has been shared over 100,000 times since she posted it less than a week ago.

