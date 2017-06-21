Woman upset after parking her brand-new car in wet cement

(WSVN) - A Georgia woman claims she unknowingly parked her brand-new BMW in wet cement because she didn’t see any construction signs. But county officials tell a much different story.

The woman said there were no indications that the concrete was wet when she parked her car in front of her father’s house Tuesday, Fox 5 reports. But when she contacted DeKalb County about the damage to her car, they told her she was liable. The woman said she is angry about the damage to her car, since it was a new graduation gift.

The county, however, disputes her claim, saying she disregarded an installed and permitted traffic signal system, traffic barricades, and flaggers, all of which indicated the area was under construction.

DeKalb County sent Fox 5 a statement:

“Shortly after noon on June 20, a motorist drove her red BMW car into wet concrete; inside the construction site, disregarding an installed and permitted traffic signal system, traffic barricades and flaggers. Contractors for DeKalb County were installing concrete cap as part of a new 18-inch force main pipeline system in the vicinity of 6333 Rockland Road. A tow truck was called to extricate the vehicle. However, they were unable to do so since the concrete had set up and prevented them from removing the car. The DeKalb County contractor is mobilizing to remove the concrete and extricate the car so that it can be towed from the construction site, since it is impacting public safety.”

