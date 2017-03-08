Woman searches for boy who left heartbreaking note after taking wind chimes

(WSVN) - A woman in Washington says she is trying to find a boy who took wind chimes from her house and left a heartbreaking note of apology for the theft.

Facebook user Chrissy Marie posted the note from a boy named Jake, who said the chimes reminded his sister of their mother who passed away.

“I am sorry that we stold (sic) your windchime,” the note read. “Our mom died and liked butterflies so my sister took it to put by our window. I am sorry. This is only money I have please do not be mad at us.”

The woman said the note had $5 attached to it.

“I wanted to cry because apparently he felt bad for what his sister did, and I think he might be scared,” she told the local Fox station. “I’m not condoning the stealing part, but he did try to do right for what his sister did, and I lost my mom at a young age so I know how hard that is.”

On her Facebook post sharing the note, Chrissy said she hoped to find Jake so she can return the money.

“Well Jake, I not sure who you are but you can come get your money back sweetie,” she wrote. “I had 3 of those windchimes – you can come back get your money back and have 1 also so both of you have your own. I am not mad, please come over to my house.”

