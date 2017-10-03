Woman saved from Vegas mass shooting by Marine she met at concert

(WSVN) - A concertgoer who witnessed the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history said she has a Marine to thank for saving her life.

Renee Cesario said she met Brendan Kelly just hours earlier during the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The two decided to try to move up closer to the stage for Jason Aldean’s set, one of the final performances of the night.

“We were just dancing and having fun and then all of the sudden there were loud noises that sounded like fireworks, but no lights were going off,” Cesario wrote on Facebook, recounting the beginning of the massacre.

“Before I knew what was going on, Brendan tackled me down to the ground and covered me from the fire,” she recalled.

Cesario said the gunfire continued, and Kelly helped her escape.

“He looked at me and said, ‘We have to get out of here. We can’t stay here. It’s not safe.'”

The two ran, fleeing the concert area as the gunman continued to fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

While they eventually got to safety, Cesario said, “The whole night he didn’t leave my side.”

Kelly then gave his cell phone to Cesario so she could text her sister, telling her she was okay.

“Thank you sooo much from the bottom of my heart for taking caring of my sister,” wrote Jenn Cesario.

“Absolutely, that’s what we do, take care of our own and those around us,” Kelly replied. “Glad I could be there for her in that crazy time.”

After sharing her story on social media, the post quickly went viral, with many suggesting the two were meant to be.

“Please post wedding photos next year,” one person replied. “He was sent to you! Hero!”

Kelly’s friend Chance Wilk saw the post, and assured his buddy’s fans that Kelly was indeed available.

“Brendan Kelly is my boy, drinking buddy, and a fellow Marine, ladies,” Wilk wrote. “I can 100% confirm that he is single and not only a genuine hero, but a gentleman as well.”

Even her sister chimed in, thanking Kelly for saving her sibling’s life.

“I am so extremely grateful to Brendan and his selfless act!! If he wasn’t there that night, we could have had a totally different day,” Jenn Cesario said. “My sister is my best friend in the entire world and God knew losing her would not be ok with me.”

