Woman robs cell phone store with rifle

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WSVN) — Police in North Carolina are looking for a woman who was packing some serious heat as she robbed a cell phone store.
Fayetteville Police released surveillance video, showing the woman walking into a Sprint store while carrying a large rifle.
The suspect approached a worker and demanded cell phones. Once she was given the phones, police said she fled in a dark blue Mazda.
Police said the suspect is still on the run, and describe her as having dark hair and a tattoo on her right shoulder blade.
