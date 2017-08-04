Woman robs cell phone store with rifle

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WSVN) — Police in North Carolina are looking for a woman who was packing some serious heat as she robbed a cell phone store.

Fayetteville Police released surveillance video, showing the woman walking into a Sprint store while carrying a large rifle.

Can you identify this suspect who robbed Sprint with a rifle? If you have info submit it anonymously at https://t.co/jgc6gWbjEi pic.twitter.com/YpYfCvvOUt — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) August 3, 2017

The suspect approached a worker and demanded cell phones. Once she was given the phones, police said she fled in a dark blue Mazda.

Police said the suspect is still on the run, and describe her as having dark hair and a tattoo on her right shoulder blade.

