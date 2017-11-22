Woman raises over $200,000 for homeless veteran who spent his last $20 to help her

PHILADELPHIA (AP/WSVN) — A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia is raising money to help him.

Kate McClure was heading to Philadelphia to visit a friend last month when she ran out of gas on Interstate 95. McClure pulled over and began to worry until a homeless man approached her.

The man, a Marine Corps veteran named Johnny, told her it wasn’t safe and told her to get back into her car and lock the doors. A few minutes later, McClure said Johnny returned with a red gas can, having used his last $20 to buy fuel for her car.

McClure promised she would return to pay him, and would periodically return with gifts, including $20 for the gas, along with clothing and food.

McClure even said that she gave Johnny a box of cereal bars, and the first thing he asked was if she wanted one.

McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, have since created a GoFundMe page with he goal of getting Johnny an apartment and help with transportation.

The couple has since raised over $56,000.

