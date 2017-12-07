Woman pulls gun, scares off would-be attacker

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WSVN) — A woman in Michigan says she turned the tables on a would-be attacker by scaring him off with her own gun.

Sterling Heights Police said the woman was walking her dog Sunday evening when she spotted an unfamiliar van in her neighborhood, Fox 2 reports.

“That’s kind of odd – that time of night, why is this van running? And it’s a black van with no windows,” Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski said the woman thought.

Police said a man then got out of the van, walking parallel to her on the other side of the street.

The woman told officers she kept her eye on the man as she walked, keeping one hand on her gun. The man briefly disappeared from view before he attempted to grab her.

“He grabbed the back of her jacket and tried to grab her and pull her towards him,” Dwojakowski said.

The woman, who has a concealed weapons license, said she saw the suspect holding something shiny, believing it was possibly a knife. So she pulled out her gun

“She put the gun into the suspect’s stomach and said, ‘I don’t want to kill you,'” Dwojakowski said.

The woman told police the man appeared shocked and quickly fled.

“We believe that she was grabbed, attacked/assaulted, and she used the gun in self-defense to defend herself,” the police chief told reporters.

Police said they are increasing patrols in the area and checking surveillance cameras to see if the alleged attack was caught on video.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.