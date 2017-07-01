Woman praises police in viral Facebook video

DURHAM, N.C. (WSVN) — A woman turned to social media to talk about her encounter with a police officer, and she had nothing but praise.

She was in the wrong when she got pulled over, but the traffic stop took an interesting turn, when she didn’t get what she says she deserved.

“This week was the first week where it’s like, ‘I have no money,'” said Bailey.

Courtney Bailey had just left a job interview and was in a hurry to sell her plasma for money.

She was pulled over for speeding.

She knew she was going to be in trouble for her expired registration and for not wearing a seat belt.

Not only did Durham Police Officer D.P. Strandh pay $40 for the inspection, he dished out another $150 for a very worn tire.

“I don’t know why I did it, really,” said Strandh. “It’s just something I felt in my heart.”

Bailey shared the story on Facebook.

The post quickly went viral.

“I didn’t expect this. I didn’t expect to be on the news.”

While they are laughing over the unexpected attention, they said they hope their experience helps set the tone for relationships between police and community.

Bailey’s post about the officer going above and beyond has now been viewed almost 400,000 times.

After growing up fearing police, she said she now has a new perspective.

