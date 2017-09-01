PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh woman gave birth to her premature son in a vehicle on the way to the hospital — with the baby still in its amniotic sac.
Raelin Scurry posted an Instagram photo of the newborn taken on the way to Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC on Aug. 5. She woke her fiance to drive her there after what she thought were false labor pains turned into the real thing.
Our birth story! ❤ The human body is truly an amazing thing. 8.5.2017 at about 10am I started having contractions. I was only 29 weeks and 4 days so I just figured they were Braxton hicks and decided to wait it out. After about 45 minutes of consistent contractions that were increasing in intensity I decided I should probably go in. I there in some clothes. Grabbed my daughter some clothes, her my fiance And I left for the hospital. I dropped my daughter to her God mommy Nicole And headed to the hospital. Well the contractions continued to get closer together and more intense and before I knew it I knew it was time to push. I called 911 because I was so scared. They couldn't understand me between the screams with contractions. So I handed the phone to my fiance. I pulled my pants off and reached down, sure enough his head was right there. I pushed one time and my miracle baby was here. When I looked down I realized he was still completely wrapped in the amniotic sac. The dispatcher told us to pull over. But I knew we would make it to the hospital before they would make it to us. So I told Ean to keep driving. I was so scared. My Fiance was so calm driving and on the phone with 911. At first the baby was still and all I could do was pray he would be okay. And then I rubbed his face with my thumb and he pulled his little hands and feet up to his face as if he understood my prayers and wanted to reassure us he was okay. About 7 minutes passed that I held this miracle baby in my hands until we made it to the hospital. A familiar face came running out and grabbed my baby. He was born an caul. This happens 1 in every 80,000 births. Usually during c-section. He was 3lb 1oz. He doing wonderful all things considered all He went through I know he's going to be an awesome little man! ❤ he is truly a miracle baby. We are so blessed to be his parents. #encaul #encaulbirth #carbirth #miriclebaby
“I was just thinking we need to get to the hospital right now,” the fiance and the baby’s father, Ean Vanstory, told KDKA-TV. “And I was just driving around people and running lights.”
Scurry called 911, but before help could arrive she gave birth to the boy still in the water-filled sac.
The protective sac generally bursts in the earlier stages of labor, commonly referred to as a pregnant woman’s “water breaking.” Babies birthed in intact amniotic sacs are rare.
Scurry, who works in medical research, knew the baby would be safe in the sac. But she worried when she didn’t see him moving.
“At first he was very still, and I went to his face like this through the sac,” Scurry told KDKA, indicating she touched the sac with her finger. “And he pulled his hands and his feet up and covered his face in the sac. And I was like, `He’s OK.”‘
Doctors broke the sac when Scurry arrived at the hospital, and the baby started crying immediately, she said.
The boy was born 11 weeks early after 29 weeks’ gestation. He was placed on oxygen and is doing well.
His parents named him Ean Jamal Vanstory Jr., after his father. They call him E.J.
