Woman leaves entire $1.2 million estate to animal shelter

ELIZBETHTON, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman’s $1.2 million estate has gone to the dogs — and cats, too.

The Johnson City Press reports Glenda Taylor DeLawder’s bequest to an animal shelter was announced Christmas Day on the Carter County government website by Mayor Leon Humphrey.

Humphrey says $540,000 will be given to the Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter to expand the dog and cat holding areas. It also pay for a new van that can be converted to transport dogs and cats to be spayed and neutered.

“We have many wonderful plans for the Shelter in the new year in addition to the expansion project,” Humphrey said in the announcement. “We will be working with a national Rescue organization and the ASPCA and other non-profit organizations with the hope that they will establish a base of operation in Carter County to serve the County and region. We are also working on setting up a Veteran Companion Animal Program.”

Construction will begin on the shelter expansion Jan. 9, and Humphrey says the van is scheduled to arrive by March 1.

DeLawder, who is described by her family as being an avid animal lover, died in November 2015.

“Mrs. DeLawder’s family asked me to share with you that she loved her cats and dogs so very much and wanted her love and care of them to be her everlasting gift,” Humphrey said. “I think Mrs. DeLawder would be very pleased that her gift will be able to provide for future cats and dogs at the Shelter for as long as the Shelter exists.”

