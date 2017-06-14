Woman kicked out of mall over ‘slutty’ outfit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WSVN) — A woman in Michigan says she was kicked out of a mall by security guards because her outfit was too revealing.

Hannah Pewee posted about the ordeal on Facebook, saying she was kicked out of the Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids after a customer complained about her outfit to security guards. Pewee said her tank top and shorts were similar to outfits worn by others in the mall, Fox News reports.

“Never mind that within a one foot radius there were plenty of girls dressed just like me, since it’s NINETY degrees outside,” she wrote. “I am so angry right now I’m shaking. I felt so embarrassed I almost cried. All because a stranger didn’t like how I dressed.”

Pewee called the incident “slut-shaming.”

The Woodland Mall responded to hundreds of angry comments on their Facebook page about the incident, saying, ” Yesterday we reached out to the shopper to personally apologize and come to a resolution. We also addressed hundreds of comments across Social Media, but we’d still like to make a public apology for unintentionally embarrassing a shopper who was asked to leave our Mall. We can assure you that the enforcement of our dress code was solely motivated by complaints from other shoppers of inadequate clothing coverage not reflected in the photo posted online. We dropped the ball by enforcing a dress code that didn’t take into consideration current summer trends. We also apologize to our community for the way in which this situation was handled. We’re currently reassessing the level of detail in our dress code and will train our team on it to keep this from ever happening again.”

