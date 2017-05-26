Woman jumps on hood of her car to stop carjacker

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSVN) — A woman in Wisconsin jumped into action to stop a thief from stealing her car from a gas station.

Melissa Smith said she was filling up her SUV in Milwaukee when the suspects drove up in a black Cadillac, with one man jumping into the driver’s seat of her unlocked vehicle.

“I had this ‘this is not happening to me reaction’ and ran around, jumped around on my car, grabbed my windshield wipers, and didn’t let go,” Smith told Fox 6.

Smith says the suspect started laughing at her when she jumped onto the hood of the SUV in an attempt to keep him from stealing it.

“The kid in my car laughed at me while I was on my car and tried moving and throwing me off,” she said, “and I screamed bloody murder, and I didn’t get off.”

A few seconds later, the thief gave up and fled from the vehicle, leaving it in gear. He then ran into the waiting Cadillac, which fled the scene.

Smith jumped into her moving car to stop it from rolling into traffic.

She says that she was not hurt, but said the suspects did manage to steal her phone, wallet, and purse.

