Woman gives child sippy cup of wine to hold during traffic stop

LOVELAND, OH (WSVN) — An Ohio mother spent Christmas Eve behind bars after police said she was driving drunk with her 5-year-old in the car.

Fox 19 reports that another driver called 911 to report an erratic driver speeding and hitting a curb. A responding officer witnessed the car crossing lanes into oncoming traffic before pulling the vehicle over.

Police said 27-year-old Elizabeth Floyd was behind the wheel, with her young child in the backseat.

The 5-year-old boy was holding a sippy cup, which Floyd admitted contained wine. She said she handed it to her son as she was being pulled over.

Police arrested Floyd after she failed all field sobriety tests. A breathalyzer test showed she had a blood alcohol level of .169, more than double the legal limit.

Floyd was charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment.

