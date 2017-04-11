Woman gets probation for kicking autistic child

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman caught on video assaulting a 4-year-old autistic child has avoided jail but will no longer be allowed to take care of children in a professional capacity.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Dolores Zabek, of Adams, pleaded Monday to sufficient facts for a guilty finding on charges of assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The charges were continued without a finding for two years of probation.

Authorities say she was captured on video at her day care center in July 2015 kicking the boy twice in the head while wearing sandals, once in the stomach with a bare foot, and slapping him twice on the buttocks.

Her lawyer acknowledged that Zabek made contact with the child, but said no physical harm was done.

