Woman drives into river to avoid cops, drinks beer as car floats

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman drove into a river to avoid arrest, then ignored officers and continued drinking beer as she floated in the vehicle.

The York Daily Record reports police approached the woman near a boat launch Monday to arrest her for fleeing from them earlier. She was wanted for running a stop sign.

That’s when police said she hit the gas and barreled her 2011 Subaru Outback into the Susquehanna River.

They say officers tried to communicate with her, but she just ignored them and stayed in the car as it floated in the water.

“She stayed in the car and continued to drink her beer,” Newberry Township Police Sgt. Keith Farren said.

The officers called the fire department, and a boat was used to get to the woman and bring her back to shore.

By the time rescuers reached her, Farren said, “She was in and out of consciousness.”

The woman was taken to York Hospital and police continue to investigate. Her name hasn’t been released.

