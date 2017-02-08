Woman dies after getting arm stuck in clothing donation bin

NATALIE, Pa. (AP/WSVN) — A Pennsylvania woman has died after getting her arm caught in a clothing donation drop-off box.

Investigators said 56-year-old Judith Permar drove up to the donation bin in her black Hummer around 2 a.m. Sunday. They said she used a stool to reach inside the box and pull bag after bag of donated items out.

According to Fox News, the bags she’d removed held clothes and shoes, Mount Carmel Township police Chief Brian Hollenbush said.

Permar’s body was found with her arm still stuck inside the bin more than 6 hours later, with multiple bags surrounding her and her Hummer still running.

Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley said Permar died after the stool she was using collapsed as her arm was inside the bin, trapping her. The coroner’s report said her arm and wrist were broken, and she died from a combination of trauma injuries she sustained in the accident and hypothermia.

“It wasn’t something that I would expect to be seeing,” Hollenbush said, when asked about the items being removed from the donation bin.

In November, police received a report of a woman who was driving a black Hummer removing items from the bin, he said.

It’s not known why Permar was removing items from the donation box. Her son told investigators that his mother constantly donated clothing to those same bins to help the less fortunate.

