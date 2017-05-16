Woman claims to find ‘squid-like’ substance in bottle of coconut water

(WSVN) - A New York woman says she became ill after finding a strange “squid-like” substances at the bottom of her coconut water.

Barbara Kline says she made the disgusting discovery inside her favorite drink and posted pictures to her Facebook page, in a post that has been shared over 72,000 times.

“I don’t know what it is,” she wrote. “It looks like mold but I am highly convinced that it’s something else.”

In another post, Kline continued, “I still can’t believe this I’m so disgusted it’s the only water I ever drink I will never in my life drink it again… It looks like a freaking octopus just looking at it makes me sick.”

Kline said the expiration date on the bottle was July 17, 2017. She claims she vomited for several days after drinking a piece of the unknown substance.

Vita Coco said the company’s investigation revealed that only Kline reported any issue with the drink.

“It is highly unlikely what this consumer claims she found in her Vita Coco poses any health risk,” said Arthur Gallego, Vita Coco’s global director of corporate communications, in a press release. “Vita Coco is a preservative-free beverage made from naturally-occurring ingredients. While the consumer has yet to return the product for testing, this looks like typical food spoilage. This consumer’s product was likely left opened, improperly refrigerated or damaged, and after reviewing the images she has posted, we are confident it is mold growth.”

Kline told BevNet that she does not trust Vita Coco to provide accurate test results, and still has the affected drink.

“We want to assist Ms. Kline further but to give her ‘answers’ as she has requested, we or a credible laboratory need to test the original product and substance and what she claims she found inside it,” Gallego told the New York Post. “It’s questionable that Ms. Kline has chosen to hold onto this product for 14 days.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.