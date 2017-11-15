Woman caught crawling through McDonald’s drive-thru window to steal food, cash

COLUMBIA, MD (WSVN) — Just call her the Hamburgler.

Surveillance video captured a woman crawling through the window of a Maryland McDonald’s drive-thru after closing to get a refill.

The woman can be seen going through the window, getting a drink and then wandering off to get more.

Though her face can be clearly seen in surveillance footage, she pulls her shirt over her head as she continues going through the restaurant.

The video then shows the woman filling a box with food before passing it to someone outside and taking off.

Howard County Police released the video, asking for the public’s help identifying the woman seen in the footage, and are offering a $500 reward.

