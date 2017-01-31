Woman calls police to report her drug dealer’s “outrageous” price hike

(WSVN) - An Australia police department says a woman called cops to complain that her drug dealer increased his marijuana prices.

Northern Territory Police said a woman called them Sunday to report the dealer for asking for more money than usual. They recounted the “unusual” exchange in a Facebook post that has since quickly spread on the internet.

Police said the woman demanded that they investigate the “outrageous” price hike. But it seems she soon realized her mistake, as she quickly hung up once cops asked for further details.

The post concluded with a hint of sarcasm, saying, “If you know a drug dealer who is ripping you off, give us a call, we’d love to help.”

