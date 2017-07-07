Woman airlifted after failed belly-flop off 83-foot cliff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WSVN) — A woman had to be hospitalized after she belly-flopped off a 83-foot cliff at the Paradise Cove Cliff in Colorado Springs over the Fourth of July weekend.

A witness, Rachel Dukich, posted video of the failed belly-flop to Instagram.

The incident happened west of Colorado Springs, Wednesday, according to FOX31 Denver.

According to Dukich’s post, the woman reportedly had a bloody nose and was disoriented after the dive.

Officials were called to the scene.

The victim, who has not been identified as yet, was airlifted via Flight for Life and taken to a nearby hospital.

Her condition is unknown as of Friday.

