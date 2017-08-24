Woman accused of using eye drops to poison husband

WEST POINT, Utah (WSVN) — Police have arrested a woman who they say poisoned her husband with eye drop solution.

According to Fox 13 Salt Lake City, officials have charged 33-year-old Chandra Vaya Stevens Read with surreptitious administration of a substance, a misdemeanor.

Fox 13 reports that Read’s husband, Dallen Tubbs, told police he had been feeling ill for several months, and had lost 40 pounds. According to a probable cause statement, Tubbs said he had been vomiting and that he had been suffering headaches, nausea, blurred vision and diarrhea.

Earlier this month, Tubbs decided to search around the house to see if he could find what was making him sick. He told police he found a black cloth bag containing many eye drop bottles with their tops removed.

Upon researching the active ingredient in the eye drops, Tubbs found out that the symptoms of ingesting the ingredient mirrored his own symptoms.

Tubbs then reportedly confronted his wife, who allegedly told him, “It wasn’t just for you. It was for someone else, too,” court documents said.

That statement made Tubbs fear she may have also poisoned the couple’s two children who, according to court documents, had experienced sudden changes in behavior, Fox News reports.

“He stated that the children had a dramatic change in behavior over a short period of time. He claims that the children have become more irritable and less consolable than they normally have been in the past,” the warrant read.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the house and found 11 empty boxes of eye drops, 10 empty bottles of eye drops and 6 unopened boxes of eye drops in the home.

Court documents did not list a possible motive for the crime.

