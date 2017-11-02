Woman accused of scattering nude photos of student’s mother around high school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSVN) — Police have arrested a Kentucky woman after she was accused of scattering naked photos of a student’s mother around a high school.

According to WDRB, 60-year-old Frances Bailey was arrested Monday after police said she entered Pleasure Ridge Park High School and threw photos of a naked woman on the floor in a girl’s restroom. Investigators said she then went outside and threw more photos on the ground near the school parking lot.

Police later discovered that the photos were of a mother of a student at the school.

The woman in the photos told police she believed Bailey was responsible for distributing the photos because Bailey was the mother of her ex-boyfriend. Police said Bailey took the photos from her son’s phone without his consent.

Wave 3 News reports that the woman has previously filed a criminal complaint against Bailey, as well as an emergency protective order against her ex-boyfriend.

School officials said the photos were only up for a few minutes before students took them all down and reported them to administrators.

According to online records, Bailey has been charged with distribution of obscene matter, criminal trespassing and harassment.

