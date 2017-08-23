Woman accused of drugging boy’s Slushie, then sexually assaulting him

(WSVN) - A Wisconsin woman has been arrested for a heinous crime after police said she drugged a 10-year-old boy and sexually assaulted him.

According to Fox 6, 35-year-old Tara Gotovnik has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and a count of delivery of a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint, the boy’s father reported the assault. The boy reportedly told investigators he started getting double vision and his speech became slurred after Gotovnik placed sleeping pills in his Slushie.

The boy also told investigators that this was not the first time, and that she said they could “go online and make money for doing it.”

Gotovnik was taken into custody and initially told investigators she didn’t remember anything from that night, Fox 6 reports. However, she later admitted to giving the boy Ambien on two different occasions.

Gotovnik is being held on a $15,000 bail.

