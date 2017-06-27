‘Woke,’ ‘post-truth’ added to Oxford English Dictionary

(WSVN) - New words were added to the Oxford English Dictionary, and millennials may be happy to know one of them is “woke.”

Often times seen in memes and used jokingly, “woke” is now accepted as a proper word, according to the Oxford Dictionary. Before “woke” was accepted, only “woken” was used as the past participle of the verb “wake.”

“Post-truth” was also accepted into the Oxford Dictionary, defined as “relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping political debate or public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.”

The other words and some forms of current words accepted are as followed and defined by Oxford:

Thing: “The OED now defines a new meaning which has only arisen in the past two decades”

Boston marriage: Describes “the cohabitation of two women, especially in a romantic relationship or intimate friendship”

Variety of the word “veil”: “birdcage veil,” “blusher veil,” “cathedral veil,” “fingertip veil”

Particle zoo: “quark,” “graviton,” “lepton,” “boson,” “gluon,” “gluino,” “leptoquark”

Baltic: “extremely cold”

Faces, heels: “baby face” means a wrestler cast as a good guy, hero, while “heel” is the antagonist

