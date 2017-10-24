Witness says Massachusetts man tortured kittens out of boredom

MILFORD, MA (WSVN) – A Massachusetts man is facing animal cruelty charges after police said he killed at least two kittens while living on a farm.

Authorities say Miguel Medina was staying in a camper on the property when the horrifying incidents were reported to police earlier this month.

According to one of the farm’s owners, Medina claimed to have killed two kittens on the property.

Milford Police officers say Medina was sitting outside the camper when they arrived and that he stated, “I knew you guys were coming.”

A witness told police that Medina talked heavily about killing kittens daily and admitted to killing a couple a week “for fun when he is bored,” according to a police affidavit.

“I had other kittens but one bit my favorite kitten, so I threw that kitten against the wall and then I put it under a table,” Medina allegedly stated to another man. Medina then showed the man bones under the table, the affidavit read.

Medina’s alleged torturing of the kittens also involved burning them in a fire pit, according to the witness. The witness claimed that Medina bragged, “Check this out, I burned this one yesterday!”

Police said the witness told them that he observed bones scattered around Medina’s property and a burnt kitten in the fire pit.

Officers arrested Medina Tuesday on for cruelty and killing of kittens. During the booking process, Medina even said, “I killed a kitten,” according to police.

It’s not clear when Medina will appear in court or if he has an attorney.

